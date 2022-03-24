Through 3 Quarters

Fans are certainly getting their money's worth as the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers have combined for 186 points three quarters in. a win is still up for grabs for either team, but Philadelphia is up 95-91

Center Joel Embiid has led the way so far for the Sixers, as he has 26 points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks. Los Angeles has been led by center Dwight Howard, who so far has 19 points along with six boards.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Philadelphia 44-27; Los Angeles 31-41

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't won a game against the Philadelphia 76ers since March 3 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Los Angeles will look to defend their home court against Philadelphia at 10 p.m. ET. The Lakers aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Los Angeles had enough points to win and then some against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, taking their matchup 131-120. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James, who posted a triple-double on 38 points, 12 dimes, and 11 rebounds. LBJ now has six triple-doubles this season.

Meanwhile, the Sixers bagged a 113-106 win over the Miami Heat on Monday. Philadelphia's point guard Tyrese Maxey was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 28 points in addition to five boards.

Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Nov. 4 easily too and instead slipped up with a 107-104. In other words, don't count the Sixers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The 76ers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the 76ers, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won nine out of their last 13 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Talen Horton-Tucker: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

LeBron James: Out (Knee)

Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)

Anthony Davis: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Philadelphia

No Injury Information