Struggling NBA heavyweights square off when the Philadelphia 76ers battle the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Philadelphia is coming off a 110-98 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, while the Lakers dropped a 131-114 decision that same night. The 76ers (1-6), the seventh seed in the East last season with a 47-35 record, are 1-3 on the road this year. The Lakers (4-4), who were the seventh seed in the West at 47-35, are 31-14 at home since the start of last season, including 3-0 in 2024-25. Philadelphia will be without point guard Tyrese Maxey, out with a hamstring injury, and center Joel Embiid (knee, suspension). Lakers power forward Anthony Davis (ankle) is listed as probable.

Tip-off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Lakers lead the all-time regular-season series 147-144, but Philadelphia has won seven of the past eight meetings. Los Angeles is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Lakers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5. Before making any Lakers vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 101-64 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on 76ers vs. Lakers and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Sixers:

Lakers vs. 76ers spread: Lakers -7.5

Lakers vs. 76ers over/under: 222.5 points

Lakers vs. 76ers money line: Lakers -311, 76ers +247

PHI: The 76ers have hit the fourth quarter game total over in 53 of their last 90 games (+12.92 units)

LAL: The Lakers have hit the money line in 29 of their last 47 games (+18.75 units)

Lakers vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Lakers vs. 76ers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Lakers can cover

Small forward LeBron James is one of five Los Angeles players averaging double-digit scoring. In eight starts this season, James is averaging 24 points, 7.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds in 35 minutes of action. James is connecting on 51.1% of his field goals, including 46.8% from 3-point range, and 78% from the free throw line. He is coming off a 39-point, seven-rebound and six-assist performance at Memphis on Wednesday.

Also helping power the Lakers is shooting guard Austin Reaves. He poured in 19 points, dished out five assists and added three steals and three rebounds in the loss at Memphis. He scored a season-high 26 points with eight assists, four rebounds and three steals in a 123-116 win over the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 25. For the season, he is averaging 17.5 points, 4.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 35 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

With Maxey, the team's leading scorer out, as well as Embiid, shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will be one of the players expected to step up. In seven starts this season, he is averaging 17 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 assists in 31.9 minutes. He is connecting on 43.3% of his field goals and 77.3% of his free throws. He is coming off an 18-point and three-assist effort in the loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Small forward Caleb Martin will also look to step up his game. He has one double-double on the season, and is coming off a 14-point performance on Wednesday against the Clippers. He scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 118-114 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 27. For the season, he is averaging 10.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 34 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Lakers vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. 76ers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 225 combined points. It also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins 76ers vs. Lakers, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Lakers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 101-64 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.