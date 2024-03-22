The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in an interconference matchup on Friday. Los Angeles is 37-32 overall and 25-12 at home, while Philadelphia is 37-31 overall and 17-16 on the road. The 76ers have won seven straight games against the Lakers, including winning 138-94 in Philadelphia on Nov. 27.

Lakers vs. 76ers spread: Lakers -7.5

Lakers vs. 76ers over/under: 224.5 points

Lakers vs. 76ers money line: Lakers: -305, 76ers: +243

PHI: The 76ers are 2-1 ATS over their last three games

LAL: The Lakers are 3-1 ATS over their last four games

What to know about the 76ers

The 76ers are coming off a 115-102 loss to the Suns on Wednesday, snapping a two-game winning streak. Philadelphia is 3-6 over its last nine contests, including 1-4 on the road during that span. Tyrese Maxey had a poor showing with six points on 3 of 13 shooting against the Suns, but he was coming off three straight 30-point performances. Kelly Oubre Jr. has played a key role this month, averaging 20.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over 10 games in March.

The Sixers have needed a stout defensive effort to remain competitive with Joel Embiid (knee) out a significant portion of the season, and they've gotten that on most nights. Philadelphia is ninth in scoring defense (112.4 points per game) while ranking ninth in opponent's effective field goal percentage. The Sixers have held their opponents to below 110 points in five of their last six games. Tobias Harris (ankle) is questionable and has missed three straight games, while De'Anthony Melton (back) remains out. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Lakers

The Lakers are coming off a 136-105 win over the Hawks at home on Monday as Los Angeles continues its long stretch of games played in California. After Friday against the 76ers, nine of their last 10 games will have been played at home with 11 straight games being played in California. The Lakers are 5-3 over their last eight home games and 6-4 during their current California stretch, including 5-5 ATS over that span.

LeBron James (ankle) is questionable and Anthony Davis (Achilles) is probable as they've been the majority of the season. Both played on Monday and given their long stretch of days off, it's likely both will be in the lineup on Friday. James is averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists and is eighth in the NBA in scoring in his 21st NBA season. Davis is adding 24.4 points and 12.3 rebounds this year. D'Angelo Russell has taken over a key role, especially over the last month, averaging 20.8 points and 6.6 assists over eight games in March. See which team to pick here.

