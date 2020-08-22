Watch Now: Lakers Rout Trail Blazers in Game 2 ( 3:23 )

Another full day of NBA playoff action inside the league's Disney World bubble will conclude Saturday night with Game 3 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. After a surprising loss in Game 1, the Lakers bounced back in a major way in Game 2, evening the series at 1-1 with a 23-point win.

The Lakers' offense had been struggling since the restart, but they finally got going in Game 2, shooting nearly 50 percent from the field, and knocking down 14 3-pointers. Anthony Davis led the way with 31 points and 11 rebounds, and they cruised to a win despite just 10 points from LeBron James.

Portland has been on an incredible run in the bubble, but things came to a crashing halt in Game 2. Not only were the Blazers blown out, but their star man, Damian Lillard, suffered a dislocated finger. He's planning to play in Game 3, but if he's limited in any way, that's going to be a big problem for the Blazers.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game 3

Date: Saturday, Aug. 22 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 22 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Odds: Lakers -7.5 | Over/Under: 224.5

Storylines

Lakers: The Lakers have not looked like themselves since the restart, especially on the offensive end, but they should have little trouble with a Blazers team that's terrible on defense. They didn't in Game 2, dominating from start to finish. That trend should continue in Game 3 and for however long this series lasts. They're just a better team, and Lillard's injury only increases the talent gap.

Trail Blazers: Everything hinges on Lillard's effectiveness. He dislocated his finger in Game 2 on a freak play involving Anthony Davis' foot, and is planning to play in Game 3. But there's obviously a big difference between simply being out on the floor, and being the unstoppable scorer he has been inside the bubble. If he's a lesser version of himself, they have absolutely no chance against this Lakers team.

Game prediction

The Lakers are only 7.5-point favorites, which seems pretty low in general, but even more so considering Lillard's injury. We're riding with the Lakers for sure in this one. Pick: Lakers -7.5