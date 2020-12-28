The Los Angeles Lakers host the Portland Trail Blazers in a playoff rematch on Monday evening. Los Angeles is 2-1 on the young season, including a blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday evening. Portland is 1-1, losing to the Utah Jazz in the season opener before bouncing back with a win over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers will have an eye on the injury report, with Anthony Davis (calf) missing Sunday's game. The Blazers will be without Carmelo Anthony (health and safety protocols), Nassir Little (health and safety protocols) and Zach Collins (ankle) in this game.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Staples Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 3.5-point home favorite. The over-under for total points is set at 224.5 in the latest Blazers vs. Lakers odds. Before making any Lakers vs. Blazers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Last year, it went a stunning 61-33 on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Trail Blazers. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Trail Blazers vs. Lakers.

Lakers vs. Blazers spread: Lakers -3.5

Lakers vs. Blazers over-under: 227.5 points

Lakers vs. Blazers money line: Lakers -165; Blazers +145

LAL: The Lakers are 19-14-1 against the spread in the last 34 home games

PORT: The Blazers are 14-20 against the spread in the last 34 road games

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Lakers -3.5 Bet Now

Why the Lakers can cover



The Lakers struggled in the season opener, perhaps due to the emotions of the pregame ring ceremony, but the team's overall performance has been encouraging. That includes dominant wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves, with the latter happening without Davis in the lineup. Kyle Kuzma stepped up in a big way in the absence of Davis, scoring 20 first-half points against Minnesota, and that is an example of the Lakers' impressive depth.

From there, Los Angeles invested heavily in its second-unit offense by acquiring two of the top reserves in the league in Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder, which is already paying dividends on the scoreboard. Defensively, the Lakers were elite by almost any measure last season, and they ramped things up in the playoffs to an even more impressive level. In fact, Los Angeles hounded this same Portland team just a few months ago, making life quite difficult on Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and company.

Why the Blazers can cover

Portland has the rest advantage in this matchup, which is always worth noting and perhaps doubly so in the early stages of an odd season. Los Angeles did pick up a breezy win on Sunday, but Portland was able to prepare exclusively for the Lakers, and Los Angeles has injury questions as the game approaches. In terms of the matchup, the Blazers remain a dynamic offensive squad.

Portland was a top-three team in overall offensive efficiency last season and, in the early going, the Blazers are scoring effectively and taking care of the ball at an elite level. The Blazers have committed a turnover on only 9.4 percent of possessions through two games, and winning the position battle will be crucial against the deep and talented Lakers on the road.

How to make Lakers vs. Blazers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with no individual player projected to score more than 25 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Blazers vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Lakers vs. Blazers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.