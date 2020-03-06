Lakers vs. Bucks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Lakers vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Milwaukee 53-9; Los Angeles 47-13
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks are 7-2 against the Los Angeles Lakers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. They will face off against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Milwaukee and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Milwaukee wrapped it up with a 119-100 win at home. The Bucks can attribute much of their success to power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 12 boards in addition to six assists, and shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards. That makes it 17 consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles had enough points to win and then some against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, taking their matchup 120-107. Power forward Anthony Davis continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 37 points and 13 rebounds.
The wins brought Milwaukee up to 53-9 and Los Angeles to 47-13. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bucks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.10%, which places them first in the league. But Los Angeles ranks first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $150.00
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won seven out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 19, 2019 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Mar 19, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Mar 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Mar 30, 2018 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Los Angeles 122
- Nov 11, 2017 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Mar 17, 2017 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Feb 10, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Feb 22, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Dec 15, 2015 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Milwaukee 95
