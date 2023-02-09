Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Milwaukee 37-17; Los Angeles 25-30

What to Know

This Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.64 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Milwaukee Bucks at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Crypto.com Arena. If the matchup is anything like the Lakers' 133-129 win from their previous meeting in December of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 133-130 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Small forward LeBron James put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 38 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Milwaukee and the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Milwaukee wrapped it up with a 127-108 victory on the road. Center Brook Lopez was the offensive standout of the matchup for Milwaukee, picking up 27 points along with nine rebounds.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Lakers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Milwaukee's win lifted them to 37-17 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 25-30. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score Thursday.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.