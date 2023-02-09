Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Milwaukee 37-17; Los Angeles 25-30
What to Know
This Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.64 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Milwaukee Bucks at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Crypto.com Arena. If the matchup is anything like the Lakers' 133-129 win from their previous meeting in December of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 133-130 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Small forward LeBron James put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 38 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Milwaukee and the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Milwaukee wrapped it up with a 127-108 victory on the road. Center Brook Lopez was the offensive standout of the matchup for Milwaukee, picking up 27 points along with nine rebounds.
Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Lakers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Milwaukee's win lifted them to 37-17 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 25-30. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score Thursday.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 02, 2022 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Milwaukee 129
- Feb 08, 2022 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Nov 17, 2021 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Mar 31, 2021 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Jan 21, 2021 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Mar 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Milwaukee 103
- Dec 19, 2019 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Mar 19, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Mar 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Mar 30, 2018 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Los Angeles 122
- Nov 11, 2017 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Mar 17, 2017 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Feb 10, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Feb 22, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Dec 15, 2015 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Milwaukee 95