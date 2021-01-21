The eyes of the NBA world will be on Fiserv Forum on Thursday evening. The league has only three games on the schedule and the headliner is a matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers are a perfect 7-0 on the road this season, posting an 11-4 overall record after winning the 2020 title. The Bucks are 9-5 overall with an impressive 6-1 mark in their home building. LeBron James (ankle) is listed as questionable, with Anthony Davis (ankle) listed as probable.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. William Hill Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as a one-point home favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 229 in the latest Lakers vs. Bucks odds.

Lakers vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -1

Lakers vs. Bucks over-under: 229 points

Lakers vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -115, Lakers -105

LAL: The Lakers are 5-2 against the spread in 2020-21 road games

MIL: The Bucks are 4-3 against the spread in 2020-21 home games

Why the Lakers can cover



Led by top-tier star power, the Lakers are excellent on both ends. Los Angeles leads the NBA in defense, giving up only 104.6 points per 100 possessions, and the Lakers are No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rebound rate (76.7 percent), free throw rate allowed and blocked shots per game (6.5). Frank Vogel's team also lands in the top five in shooting efficiency allowed, and the Lakers contest shots at an elite level.

On the offensive side, the Lakers are scoring almost 1.15 points per possession, a top-five figure in the NBA. Los Angeles also ranks in the top six in both effective field goal percentage (55.8 percent) and true shooting percentage (58.8), with the ability to create efficient looks on a regular basis. The Lakers can also use physicality to create second-chance opportunities, as Los Angeles ranks near the top of the league in grabbing 28.4 percent of their own missed shots on the offensive glass.

Why the Bucks can cover

With Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, the Bucks currently lead the league in offensive efficiency, scoring 117.7 points per 100 possessions this season. Milwaukee is third in the NBA in effective field goal percentage (57.2 percent), sixth in the NBA in offensive rebound rate (28.6 percent) and a top-ten club in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.82). Defensively, the Bucks haven't been quite as dominant as they were in leading the league last season, but Milwaukee remains above-average in allowing only 1.08 points per possession.

The Bucks are third-best in the league in free throw rate allowed, with a top-five mark in steals per game (9.1). Milwaukee also excels in situational spots, ranking second in the NBA in transition defense (9.1 fast break points allowed per game) and fourth in the league in protecting the paint (42.4 points allowed per game).

How to make Lakers vs. Bucks picks

