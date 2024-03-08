The Milwaukee Bucks (41-22) and the Los Angeles Lakers (34-30) link up in a star-studded matchup on Friday night. The Bucks had their six-game win streak halted on Wednesday when Golden State torched Milwaukee 125-90. On the flip side, Los Angeles has dropped two of its past three games. The Lakers fell to the Sacramento Kings 130-120 on Mar. 6. LeBron James (ankle) is listed as questionable for Los Angeles, while the Bucks list Khris Middleton (ankle) as out.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Bucks are 2-point favorites in the latest Bucks vs. Lakers odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 232.

Bucks vs. Lakers spread: Milwaukee -2

Bucks vs. Lakers Over-Under: 232 points

Bucks vs. Lakers money line: Los Angeles +111, Milwaukee -131

MIL: The Bucks have hit the Game Total Under in 23 of their last 32 games

LAL: The Lakers have hit the money line in 35 of their last 49 games at home



Why the Lakers can cover

James (questionable) continues to be a dominating playmaker on the floor at 39 years old. James is a streaky shooter on the outside and excels at getting downhill. The 20-time All-Star leads the team in assists (8) and steals (1.3) with 25.3 points per game. In the Feb. 29 win over the Wizards, James racked up 31 points and nine assists.

Anthony Davis is an anchor defensively due to his absurd length and instincts. Davis does a great job setting screens and slashing to the rim. The 30-year-old logs 24.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per matchup. In Monday's win over the Thunder, Davis had 24 points, 12 boards, and three blocks. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Bucks can cover

Guard Damian Lillard has been an effortless scorer all throughout his career. Lillard has a quick release from beyond the arc and has good awareness as a facilitator. The 33-year-old puts up 24.4 points with a team-high 6.7 assists. On Mar. 4 against the Clippers, Lillard dropped 41 points and made four threes. This was his third game of the season with 40-plus points.

Forward Bobby Portis brings such a spark off the bench. Portis has a knack for hitting jumpers but is feisty in the paint. The 29-year-old logs 13.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Portis had 28 points and 16 rebounds in Monday's win over the Clippers. This was his 10th double-double on the year. See who to back at SportsLine.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 230 points.

