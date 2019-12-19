Lakers vs. Bucks odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 19 predictions from proven model on 16-7 roll

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Milwaukee Bucks in one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the 2019-20 NBA season. Anthony Davis (ankle) is questionable to play for the Lakers, while Kyle Kuzma (ankle) is out. For Milwaukee, Eric Bledsoe (fibula) will not play, leaving the Bucks short-handed in the backcourt.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Sportsbooks list the Bucks as 4.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Bucks odds. Before making any Bucks vs. Lakers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Bucks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Bucks vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -4.5

Lakers vs. Bucks over-under: 226.5 points

Lakers vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -195, Lakers +160

LAL: Los Angeles has covered the spread in 5 of the last 7 games

MIL: Milwaukee has covered the spread in 7 of the last 9 games

Why the Lakers can cover

The model knows that, while the Lakers' extended road winning streak came to an end earlier this week, Los Angeles has been potent away from Staples Center. Some of that undoubtedly emanates from the presence of James, who is still operating as one of the game's best players. James helps to engineer a top-five offense at the point of attack and he is flanked by competent role players and a cohesive system.

Davis is the team's second superstar and a handful on his own but, if he is not able to play as a result of his ankle injury, the Lakers can take solace in having James and a strong defensive game plan. Los Angeles employs defense-first role players and they should be able to close possessions with strong defensive rebounding. Considering the offensive glass is a weakness for the Bucks overall, that is an advantage for the Lakers that can be exploited.

Why the Bucks can cover

The model also has considered that the Bucks have many strengths and that is evident by the team's two-way brilliance. Milwaukee currently ranks No. 2 in offensive efficiency and No. 1 in defensive efficiency this season. Using that firepower, the Bucks were close to entering this game on a historic winning streak but, even with a loss to the Mavericks this week, there is no cause for alarm.

The Bucks lead the NBA in effective field goal percentage offensively, engineering high-quality looks while opposing defenses key on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee has floor-spacing options all over the place and with Antetokounmpo in the middle of the floor as a creator, the Bucks can be virtually unstoppable. Defensively, Milwaukee is equally as tantalizing, with the best defensive rebounding numbers in the NBA and the ability to create takeaways using length and athleticism.

How to make Lakers vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins Lakers vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Lakers spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.