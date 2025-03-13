The Los Angeles Lakers hit the road looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Milwaukee is 36-28 overall and 21-11 at home, while Los Angeles is 40-23 overall and 15-16 on the road this season. The Lakers lost to the Brooklyn Nets 111-108 in their last outing. The Bucks are looking to snap a three-game losing streak themselves, after losing to the Indiana Pacers 115-114 on Tuesday. LeBron James (groin) is out and Luka Doncic (ankle) is questionable for Los Angeles. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Damian Lillard (groin) are probable for Milwaukee.

Lakers vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -6.5

Lakers vs. Bucks over/under: 225.5 points

Lakers vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -249, Lakers +203

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks will be desperate to snap a three-game losing streak on Thursday. Milwaukee is led by its two superstars, Antetokounmpo and Lillard. In Tuesday's loss against Indiana, both players recorded a double-double. Antetokounmpo finished with 19 points and 17 rebounds, while Lillard racked up 15 points and 11 assists. Antetokounmpo is second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 30.7 points per game. He also ranks sixth with 12.1 rebounds per game and knocks down 60.5% of his field goals.

Lillard is averaging 25.3 points and 7.1 assists per game, both of which rank inside the top-12 in the NBA. Lillard is connecting on 45.1% of his field goals and 37.7% of his 3-point attempts. The Bucks are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 games at home and 5-2 ATS in their past seven games overall. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers have been on a roll, winning eight of their last 10 games. Guard Austin Reaves is a big reason for Los Angeles' recent success. He's scored 17 points or more in five of his past eight outings. For the season, Reaves is averaging 18.8 points, 5.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Doncic has also been extremely effective for the Lakers. In Monday's loss to Brooklyn, Doncic stuffed the stat sheet and dropped a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. The five-time NBA All-Star has now finished with 12 or more assists in three of his last four games. Los Angeles is holding its opponents to 111.1 points per game this season, which ranks eighth in the NBA. See which team to pick here.

