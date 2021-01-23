The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Chicago Bulls at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at United Center. Chicago is 7-8 overall and 2-3 at home, while the Lakers are 12-4 overall and 8-0 on the road. Los Angeles is 9-7 against the spread this season. Chicago has one of the league's top ATS marks at 11-4 this year.

Los Angeles is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Lakers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226.5. Before entering any Lakers vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 68-39 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Lakers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Lakers spread: Bulls +9.5

Bulls vs. Lakers over-under: 226.5 points

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Lakers -9.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls soared past the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, 123-110. Zach LaVine had 25 points and nine assists with six rebounds. He made 8 of 12 shots from the field and all six of his foul shots. Chicago has won three consecutive games. Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points and Coby White had 18 points and eight assists. The Bulls totaled 33 assists in the win.

The Chicago bench outscored the Charlotte reserves, 46-20. The Bulls lost the first meeting of the season with the Lakers on Jan. 8, 117-115. LaVine scored 38 points in that game.

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers netted a 113-106 win over Milwaukee on Thursday. LeBron James shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points, eight dimes and six boards. Los Angeles has won six of its last seven games. The Lakers made a season-high 19 3-pointers, with James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combining for 13. Caldwell-Pope finished with 23 points.

Los Angeles has won the last seven meetings with Chicago. James had 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the first meeting with the Bulls. He is listed as questionable for Saturday's game with an ankle injury. Anthony Davis (ankle) is listed as probable.

How to make Lakers vs. Bulls picks

The model has simulated Bulls vs. Lakers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Bulls? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Bulls spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 68-39 roll.