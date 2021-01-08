The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Chicago Bulls at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 6-3 overall and 2-3 at home, while Chicago is 4-5 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Lakers have won the last six matchups between the teams.

Los Angeles is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Bulls odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Bulls vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 65-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Bulls. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Bulls spread: Lakers -9.5

Lakers vs. Bulls over-under: 223.5 points

Latest Odds: Chicago Bulls +9.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday, as they lost to the Spurs, 118-109. A 9-2 San Antonio run midway through the fourth quarter put the game out of reach for Los Angeles. LeBron James had 27 points and 12 assists while Anthony Davis had 23 points and 10 rebounds. The Lakers and Spurs squared off three times in nine days, and the road team won each time.

Kyle Kuzma had 13 points and 10 rebounds on Thursday. The Lakers were 43 of 86 from the field. It was the first time in 36 games they lost when shooting at least 50 percent on field goals. Los Angeles did register 66 points in the paint, the second time this season the team reached the 60-point marker in that regard. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will miss his fourth consecutive game on Friday because of an ankle injury.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago was denied a third consecutive win when they lost to Sacramento on Wednesday, 128-124. The Kings converted a four-point play with 38 seconds left to seal the win. Coby White scored a career-high 36 points and grabbed seven assists. Zach Lavine had 32 points. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 11 points and hauled in a career-best 17 rebounds.

White has made at least one 3-pointer in 18 consecutive games. During that span, White has made 60 of 148 attempts (.405 percent) from behind the arc, and he has made 157 3-pointers in just 73 games as a pro. The Bulls have a 63-92 all-time record vs. the Lakers. They have a 28-49 road record in the series. LaVine scored 26 points in his matchup with Los Angeles last season. Patrick Williams is sixth in scoring (10.0), and fifth among rookies in minutes per game (24.6). Lauri Markkanen will be out Friday due to health and safety protocols.

How to make Lakers vs. Bulls picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Bulls 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Bulls? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Bulls spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 65-36 roll.