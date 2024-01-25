The Chicago Bulls will visit the Los Angeles Lakers in a cross-conference matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule. Los Angeles is 22-23 overall and 16-8 at home, while Chicago is 21-24 overall and 7-14 on the road. The Bulls have won four of the last five meetings, including a 124-108 home victory in December. Chicago is 22-21-2 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while L.A. is 19-26-1 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Lakers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 228.5 points.

Lakers vs. Bulls spread: Lakers -4.5

Lakers vs. Bulls over/under: 228.5 points

Lakers vs. Bulls money line: Lakers: -193, Bulls: +161

What you need to know about the Bulls

On Monday, Chicago lost 115-113 to the Phoenix Suns on a last-second jump shot. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Bulls in their matchups with the Suns: they've now lost nine in a row. Coby White put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 4-for-5 from long range and almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Nikola Vucevic was another key contributor with 19 points and 17 rebounds.

The Bulls play at the slowest pace in the NBA, and their offense isn't necessarily one that emphasizes its strengths. Chicago attempts the fourth-most 2-pointers per game but ranks just 26th in 2-point percentage. However, Chicago does commit the third-fewest turnovers in the league, with primary ballhandler DeMar DeRozan having the third best assist-to-turnover ratio of any player averaging at least 20 points per game. Zach LaVine (ankle) will be out on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, the Lakers couldn't handle the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday and fell 127-116. The Lakers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds, and D'Angelo Russell who had 27 points and 10 assists. The Lakers played without LeBron James (ankle), and he is questionable for Thursday, as is Davis (Achilles).

Los Angeles is just 1-8 ATS over its last nine when favored by 3 to 6 points, and it's right in the middle of that range as 4.5-point favorites for Thursday. The defense, which powered its run to the Western Conference Finals last season, has underperformed this year as the Lakers give up the most made 3-pointers per game and the second-most made free throws per game. A bright spot over the last few games has been the play of Russell, who's heard his name floated in trade talks, but the veteran is averaging 27.2 points on 53.5% shooting, with 7.0 assists, over his last six games. See which team to pick here.

