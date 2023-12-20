Two of the NBA's most storied franchises meet on Wednesday evening. The Los Angeles Lakers visit United Center to face the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers are 15-12 overall despite losing two straight games, and the Bulls are 11-17 overall and 7-7 at home. Alex Caruso (ankle) and Patrick Williams (calf) are listed as probable for the Bulls, with Zach LaVine (foot) and Torrey Craig (heel) ruled out. LeBron James (calf) and Anthony Davis (ankle) are listed as questionable for the Lakers, with Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and Gabe Vincent (knee) listed as probable.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Chicago. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Los Angeles as the 4-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Bulls odds.

Lakers vs. Bulls spread: Lakers -4

Lakers vs. Bulls over/under: 225.5 points

Lakers vs. Bulls money line: Lakers -182, Bulls +152

Los Angeles: The Lakers are 5-9 against the spread in road games

Chicago: The Bulls are 6-7-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers bring the superior defense into this matchup. While Chicago ranks in the bottom third of the NBA in overall defensive efficiency, Los Angeles is in the top eight. Opponents are scoring fewer than 112 points per 100 possessions against the Lakers, and Darvin Ham's team leads the NBA in allowing only 18.8 free throw attempts per game. The Lakers are also holding opponents to meager shooting numbers, including 45.7% from the field and 51.6% from 2-point range this season.

When Los Angeles forces a missed shot, the Lakers are able to secure almost 73% of available defensive rebounds, a top-eight mark in the NBA. In contrast, Chicago is allowing the most 3-pointers per game (14.4) on defense in the league this season, and the Bulls are also yielding 27.6 assists per contest. With the Lakers also ranking in the top six of the NBA in field goal percentage, free throw attempts, points in the paint and fast break points, Los Angeles has two-way strengths to navigate the matchup. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago is led by a dynamic veteran forward in DeMar DeRozan. The six-time All-Star is averaging 22.2 points and 5.2 assists per game this season, and DeRozan is averaging 24.1 points and 6.6 assists per game in December. With DeRozan at the forefront, the Bulls are 6-3 in the last nine games, scoring 1.19 points per possession. Chicago has a robust 35.1% offensive rebound rate in those nine games, and the Bulls are committing the fewest turnovers (11.9 per game) in the league this season. Chicago is facing a Los Angeles defense that is allowing almost 14 3-pointers per game, and the Bulls have clear defensive areas of strength.

The Bulls land in the top eight of the league in turnovers created (15.0 per game), steals (8.0 per game), and fast break points allowed (12.6 per game). Chicago is No. 2 in the league in points allowed in the paint (43.6 per game), and the Bulls can take advantage of a below-average Los Angeles offense. The Lakers are scoring only 1.12 points per possession this season, and Los Angeles is poor from 3-point range. The Lakers are shooting only 34.8% from 3-point range and making 10.6 3-pointers per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bulls vs. Lakers picks

