Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Cleveland 17-27; Los Angeles 28-17

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting right back to it as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 10:30 p.m. ET March 26 at Staples Center. Cleveland will be strutting in after a win while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was all tied up 54-54 at halftime, but Los Angeles was not quite the Philadelphia 76ers' equal in the second half when they met on Thursday. Los Angeles fell to the Sixers 109-101. Despite the defeat, Los Angeles had strong showings from shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who had 19 points, and point guard Dennis Schroder, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 dimes.

Meanwhile, Cleveland beat the Chicago Bulls 103-94 on Wednesday. The Cavaliers can attribute much of their success to power forward Larry Nance Jr., who posted a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds in addition to five assists, and center Jarrett Allen, who had 19 points along with nine boards and three blocks.

The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Los Angeles against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Los Angeles is now 28-17 while Cleveland sits at 17-27. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles enters the contest with only 106.8 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, Cleveland is stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lakers slightly, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.

Jan 25, 2021 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Cleveland 108

Jan 13, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Cleveland 99

Jan 13, 2019 - Cleveland 101 vs. Los Angeles 95

Nov 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Cleveland 105

Mar 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Cleveland 113

Dec 14, 2017 - Cleveland 121 vs. Los Angeles 112

Mar 19, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Los Angeles 120

Dec 17, 2016 - Cleveland 119 vs. Los Angeles 108

Mar 10, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Los Angeles 108

Feb 10, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Los Angeles 111

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Anthony Davis: Out (Calf)

LeBron James: Out (Ankle)

Jared Dudley: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Cleveland