Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Cleveland 7-1; Los Angeles 2-6

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 13 of 2019. The Cavaliers are on the road again Sunday and play against Los Angeles at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 6 at Crypto.com Arena. If the contest is anything like Los Angeles' 131-120 victory from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

A well-balanced attack led Cleveland over the Detroit Pistons every single quarter on their way to victory this past Friday. Cleveland was the clear victor by a 112-88 margin over Detroit. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Cleveland had established a 90-68 advantage. Cleveland's power forward Kevin Love was one of the most active players for the squad, almost dropping a triple-double on 21 points, ten dimes, and eight boards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Lakers and the Utah Jazz this past Friday was not particularly close, with Los Angeles falling 130-116. Point guard Russell Westbrook put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points and six assists.

Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.

Cleveland is now 7-1 while Los Angeles sits at 2-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cavaliers come into the game boasting the second most fouls drawn per game in the league at 24.1. But the Lakers enter the matchup with only 19.3 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last 13 games against Cleveland.