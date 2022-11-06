Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Cleveland 7-1; Los Angeles 2-6
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 13 of 2019. The Cavaliers are on the road again Sunday and play against Los Angeles at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 6 at Crypto.com Arena. If the contest is anything like Los Angeles' 131-120 victory from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
A well-balanced attack led Cleveland over the Detroit Pistons every single quarter on their way to victory this past Friday. Cleveland was the clear victor by a 112-88 margin over Detroit. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Cleveland had established a 90-68 advantage. Cleveland's power forward Kevin Love was one of the most active players for the squad, almost dropping a triple-double on 21 points, ten dimes, and eight boards.
Meanwhile, the matchup between the Lakers and the Utah Jazz this past Friday was not particularly close, with Los Angeles falling 130-116. Point guard Russell Westbrook put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points and six assists.
Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.
Cleveland is now 7-1 while Los Angeles sits at 2-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cavaliers come into the game boasting the second most fouls drawn per game in the league at 24.1. But the Lakers enter the matchup with only 19.3 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won seven out of their last 13 games against Cleveland.
- Mar 21, 2022 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Cleveland 120
- Oct 29, 2021 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Cleveland 101
- Mar 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Cleveland 86
- Jan 25, 2021 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Cleveland 108
- Jan 13, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 13, 2019 - Cleveland 101 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Nov 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Cleveland 105
- Mar 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Cleveland 113
- Dec 14, 2017 - Cleveland 121 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Mar 19, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Dec 17, 2016 - Cleveland 119 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Mar 10, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Feb 10, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Los Angeles 111