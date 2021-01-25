The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 8-8 overall and 5-3 at home, while the Lakers are 13-4 overall and 9-0 on the road. Los Angeles is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Lakers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 213.5. Before entering any Lakers vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers spread: Cavaliers +11.5

Cavaliers vs. Lakers over-under: 213.5 points

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers lost to the Boston Celtics on Sunday,141-103. Cleveland was down 73-51 at halftime. The loss snapped Cleveland's three-game winning streak. Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 13 points, well below his average of 26.8 points per game. Cleveland missed 10 of its first 13 shots,.

Prior to Sunday, Sexton was riding a streak of 15 games with 20 points scored. Andre Drummond had 11 points and five rebounds, It was just the second time this season he did not record a double-double. Cleveland is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.3 on average. Larry Nance Jr. (wrist) is out for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers didn't have too much trouble with the Chicago Bulls on the road this past Saturday, as they won 101-90. Anthony Davis picked up 37 points along with six boards. Los Angeles has won seven of its past eight games. The Lakers coasted to a 30-point halftime lead, holding the Bulls to 33 first half points. LeBron James recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers enter the game with only 104.3 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. Los Angeles leads the all-time series with Cleveland, 64-51. The Lakers, however, have a 25-32 road record against the Cavaliers.

