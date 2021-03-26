The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 28-17 overall and 14-10 at home, while the Cavaliers are 17-27 overall and 6-15 on the road. The Lakers have won the last two games between the teams and four of the last five.

Los Angeles is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Cavaliers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 213.5.

Lakers vs. Cavaliers spread: Lakers -3.5

Lakers vs. Cavaliers over-under: 213.5 points

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, 109-101. Kyle Kuzma had 25 points and Dennis Schroder dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 assists. Los Angeles has lost four consecutive games. The team is on its second four-game losing streak since mid-February,

LeBron James (ankle) is out four to six weeks. The Lakers have not won since he went down with the injury last Sunday. Anthony Davis (calf) has no timetable to return.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland beat the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, 103-94. Larry Nance Jr. posted a double-double on 14 points and 14 boards in addition to five assists, and Jarrett Allen had 19 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. The Cavaliers outscored the Bulls 50-39 in the second half. Cleveland has won three of its past five games.

The Cavaliers are worst in the league in points per game, with only 104 on average. Collin Sexton (hamstring) will be a game-time decision on Friday. Kevin Love (calf), Taurean Prince (shoulder) and Matthew Dellavedova (abdomen) are out.

