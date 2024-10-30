The Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 4-0 overall and 1-0 at home, while Los Angeles is 3-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Lakers have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the past 10 meetings against Cleveland.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers spread: Cavaliers -4.5

Cavaliers vs. Lakers over/under: 225.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Lakers money line: Cavaliers -188, Lakers +157

Why the Cavaliers can cover

The Cavaliers managed a 110-104 victory over the Knicks in their last outing. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 4:29 mark of the third quarter when Cleveland was facing a 72-59 deficit.

Among those leading the charge for Cleveland was Darius Garland, who went 12 for 19 en route to 34 points plus two steals and two blocks. What's more, he also knocked down five 3-pointers, the most he's had since back in March. The Cavaliers are averaging 123.5 points per game this season, the third-most in the NBA.

Why the Lakers can cover

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Lakers last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Suns 109-105. Los Angeles was up 26-8 in the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their defeat, the Lakers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double with 29 points and 15 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Davis' evening made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. LeBron James registered 11 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the loss to the Suns.

