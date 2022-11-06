The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-1) and the Los Angeles Lakers (2-6) clash in a cross-conference battle on Sunday afternoon. The Cavaliers are red-hot, winning seven straight. On Friday, Cleveland outmatched the Detroit Pistons 112-88. Meanwhile, Los Angeles had its two-game win streak snapped with a 130-116 loss against the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Cavaliers as a 4-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Lakers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 221.5.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers spread: Cavaliers -4

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Over-Under: 221.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Lakers money line: Cleveland -180, Los Angeles +152

CLE: Cavaliers are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games overall

LAL: Under is 4-1 in the Lakers' last 5 games following an ATS loss

Why the Cavaliers can cover



Guard Donovan Mitchell is an athletic and high-flying scorer in the backcourt. Mitchell plays with elite balance and quickness, allowing him to create space from defenders. The three-time All-Star is an elite leaper and throws it down with force. He's fifth in the NBA in scoring (31.1) and 12th in assists (7.1). On Oct. 30, he finished with 38 points, 12 assists, and knocked down 8 3-pointers against the Knicks.

Center Jarrett Allen is a dominant force in the paint. Allen has a fantastic wingspan that allows him to snag rebounds, blocks, and consistently alter shots. The Texas product is excellent at defending the rim. He is tied for first in the NBA in rebounds (11.1) with 13.6 points and 1.3 blocks per game.

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward Anthony Davis is an impactful player on both ends of the floor. Davis shows the ability to swat shots, guard multiple positions, and be a solid rebounder. The eight-time All-Star can attack the lane and knock down a mid-range jumper with ease. He is averaging 23 points, 11 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

Forward LeBron James is still dominating at the age of 37. James is an all-around threat who can run the offense with no hesitation. The four-time NBA champion is an elite passer and is a freight train coming down the lane. James is putting up a team-best 24 points and 7.5 assists per game.

