Who's Playing
Boston @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Boston 29-26; Los Angeles 34-21
What to Know
After seven games on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading back home. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
The Lakers netted a 101-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. The top scorer for Los Angeles was small forward Kyle Kuzma (24 points).
Meanwhile, Boston escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers by the margin of a single free throw, 116-115. It was another big night for Boston's small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 32 points and five assists along with nine rebounds.
Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Lakers, who are 27-28 against the spread.
Los Angeles is now 34-21 while the Celtics sit at 29-26. Los Angeles is 21-12 after wins this year, Boston 14-14.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 6-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won six out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 30, 2021 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Boston 95
- Feb 23, 2020 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Boston 112
- Jan 20, 2020 - Boston 139 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Mar 09, 2019 - Boston 120 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Feb 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Boston 128
- Jan 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 08, 2017 - Boston 107 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Mar 03, 2017 - Boston 115 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Feb 03, 2017 - Boston 113 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Apr 03, 2016 - Boston 107 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 30, 2015 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Boston 104