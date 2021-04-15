Who's Playing

Boston @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Boston 29-26; Los Angeles 34-21

What to Know

After seven games on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading back home. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

The Lakers netted a 101-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. The top scorer for Los Angeles was small forward Kyle Kuzma (24 points).

Meanwhile, Boston escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers by the margin of a single free throw, 116-115. It was another big night for Boston's small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 32 points and five assists along with nine rebounds.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Lakers, who are 27-28 against the spread.

Los Angeles is now 34-21 while the Celtics sit at 29-26. Los Angeles is 21-12 after wins this year, Boston 14-14.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 6-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won six out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.