Who's Playing

Boston @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Boston 21-7; Los Angeles 11-15

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will be returning home after a six-game road trip. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.35 points per game.

Los Angeles netted a 124-117 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Center Anthony Davis continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 34 points and 15 rebounds along with seven assists.

Meanwhile, Boston suffered a grim 113-93 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. The top scorers for the Celtics were small forward Jaylen Brown (21 points) and power forward Jayson Tatum (20 points).

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-12 ATS when expected to lose.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 11-15 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 21-7. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if Boston bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Celtics are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won eight out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.