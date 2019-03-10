Lakers vs. Celtics odds, line: NBA picks, top predictions from model on 52-37 run

The Boston Celtics are starting to resemble the road warriors they were a year ago leading up to the NBA playoffs as they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. The Celtics (40-26) went 28-13 away from home in 2017-18, but are just 16-16 this season. But Boston is coming off back-to-back West Coast wins over Golden State and Sacramento and appear to be getting into playoff mode. The Lakers (30-35) have struggled mightily of late and are 2-8 over the past 10 games. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET from Staples Center. Boston is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Celtics odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 222. You'll want to see the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Lakers vs. Celtics picks down.

The Celtics are looking to catch the 76ers and/or Pacers for home-court advantage in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Just two games separate the three teams with 16 games remaining in the regular season. Boston is expecting the return of guard Kyrie Irving (23.4 ppg), who was held out of Wednesday's game against the Kings due to a bruised thigh.

Whether Irving is 100 percent of not, the Celtics' bench could play a key role. Daniel Theis (6.2 ppg) and Jaylen Brown both came off the bench in the first meeting against the Lakers and scored big. Theis had 20, the second highest total he's had all season, while Brown had 18. Brown also came up big in Boston's 33-point win over the Warriors Tuesday, scoring 18 points. Theis had 11 in a win over Washington March 1.

That's because the Lakers have had Boston's number of late, winning nine of the last 15 games. They have also won five of the last seven meetings in Los Angeles. In their meeting at Boston in February, the Lakers' Rajon Rondo picked up the ball after a mad scramble and drained the game-winning shot at the buzzer.

Los Angeles is led by James (27.1 ppg), who passed Michael Jordan last week for fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list. James has been on fire and had 28 points against the Celtics in Boston. Forward Kyle Kuzma (18.8 ppg), who is day-to-day with an ankle injury, had 25 in that first meeting. He also scored 39 at Philadelphia Feb. 10.

