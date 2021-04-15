The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers face off in a matchup between historic rivals on Thursday evening. Boston enters with a 29-26 record and a 12-16 road mark. Los Angeles is 34-21 overall and 16-11 at home. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) are out for the Lakers, with Evan Fournier (protocols) out for the Celtics.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. William Hill Sportsbook lists Boston as a six-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212 in the latest Celtics vs. Lakers odds. Before making any Lakers vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 17 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 95-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Celtics. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Celtics vs. Lakers:

Celtics vs. Lakers spread: Celtics -6

Celtics vs. Lakers over-under: 212 points

Celtics vs. Lakers money line: Celtics -220, Lakers +190

BOS: The Celtics are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

LAL: The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston is playing at a high level, winning six of the last seven games. In that time, the Celtics are out-scoring opponents by 9.6 points per possession, headlined by an offense that is generating more than 1.16 points per trip. For the season, the Celtics are well above the league in averaging, scoring 113.4 points per 100 possessions, and they are the No. 3 offensive rebounding team in the NBA. Boston is also solid defensively, holding opponents to only 23.5 assists per game and generating a turnover on 14.4 percent of defensive possessions.

The Lakers are the worst team in the league in valuing the ball, committing a turnover on nearly 16 percent of possessions, and Boston is above-average in both steals (7.9 per game) and blocks (5.3 per game). Los Angeles is a bottom-three team in both offensive efficiency (103.1 points per 100 possessions) and true shooting percentage (54.9 percent) since James went down.

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers boast the NBA's No. 1 defense, and that provides a sky-high baseline for overall effectiveness. Los Angeles is allowing only 1.055 points per possession for the season, and that figure drops to 1.013 per possession in the last 10 games. Frank Vogel's team ranks in the top five of the league in effective field goal percentage allowed (51.7 percent), blocked shots (5.5 per game) and turnover creation rate (15.2 percent), with top-10 marks in defensive rebound rate (74.6 percent) and free throw prevention rate.

On the other end, the Lakers are scuffling a bit without their top two players, but Los Angeles is a top-10 group in 2-point shooting (54.3 percent), field goal percentage (47.6 percent) and free throw creation rate. Boston struggles on the defensive glass and ranks in the bottom five in preventing free throw attempts defensively.

How to make Celtics vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 210 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 95-59 roll on NBA picks.