The Los Angeles Lakers hit the road looking to win their ninth straight game when they take on the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Saturday. Boston is 45-18 overall and 21-11 at home, while Los Angeles is 40-21 overall and 15-14 on the road. The Lakers are coming off a hard fought 113-109 overtime win over the New York Knicks on Thursday. The Celtics are looking to win their fourth straight after blowing out the Philadelphia 76ers 123-105.

Tipoff in Boston is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics are favored by 7 points in the latest Lakers vs. Celtics odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 226.5 points. Before locking in any Celtics vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Celtics and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Lakers vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -7

Lakers vs. Celtics over/under: 226.5 points

Lakers vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -270, Lakers +219

Lakers vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine

Lakers vs. Celtics streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics were dominant in their blowout win over the 76ers on Thursday. Boston won that game 123-105, and extended it against the spread winning streak to three games. Jayson Tatum scored 35 points and had seven rebounds in the win.

Tatum continues to lead the way and be a dominant force for Boston. The former Duke standout enters Saturday averaging 26.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. His supporting cast includes Jaylen Brown (23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists per game) and Derrick White (16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game). See which team to pick here.

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. Los Angeles has won eight straight games, and is 18-3 in its last 21 games. The Lakers have climbed to second place in the Western Conference, and are 35-26 against the spread this season.

The duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic lead the way for the Lakers. James, who turned 40-years-old this season, is averaging 25.1 points, 8.5 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game -- all team highs. In 10 games with the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 23.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. See which team to pick here.

