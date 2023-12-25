The Christmas Day NBA tradition continues with a matchup of historic rivals as the Boston Celtics visit the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Monday. The NBA In-Season Tournament stole a bit of the early-season thunder, but Celtics vs. Lakers on Christmas Day for the first time since 2008 will be a big attraction. The Lakers (15-14) won that NBA In-Season Tournament but have struggled since to fall to 10th in the Western Conference entering Saturday night's game against Oklahoma City. The Celtics (22-6) lead the Eastern Conference after demolishing the Clippers 145-108 on Saturday. They won both meetings between the teams last season.

Monday's tipoff in Los Angeles is set for 5 p.m. ET. The latest Celtics vs. Lakers odds from the SportsLine consensus list Boston as a 3-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 234.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Celtics picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 101-52 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Lakers and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Lakers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Lakers spread: Celtics -3

Celtics vs. Lakers over/under: 234.5 points

Celtics vs. Lakers money line: Boston -148, Los Angeles +124

BOS: Is 16-18 ATS in non-conference games since 2022.

LAL: Is 11-9 ATS in its last 20 games as a home underdog.

Celtics vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has been favored in all but one game this season and are 14-12-2 against the spread. The Celtics rank sixth in the NBA in scoring (118.9 points per game) and are third on the defensive end (109.8). Opponents are hitting 44.7% of their shots (fourth), and the Celtics are third in rebounding (46.9 per contest). Boston has won four of the past five matchups with the Lakers, edging them by four points in overtime in both 2022-23 meetings. They won the last meeting in L.A. 122-118 last December.

Jayson Tatum scored 44 points in that game, and Jaylen Brown had 37 in the rematch in Boston, a 125-121 triumph. The duo combined for 136 points over the two meetings. Tatum leads the team in averaging 26.8 points, and Brown scores 22.7. The Lakers are scoring less than 114 points per game (18th in NBA), so Tatum, Brown and center Kristaps Porzingis (19.2 points per game) should get their chances, though Porzingis (ankle) is listed as questionable. The Celtics are tied for fourth with 6.3 blocks per game, led by Porzingis (1.8). See which team to pick here.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles has been in a funk, but Anthony Davis and LeBron James, both officially listed as questionable, will be eager to shine in this marquee matchup on the big stage. Davis led the way to that NBA In-Season Tournament championship with a 41-point, 20-rebound performance in a 123-109 victory against the Pacers in the final. James was named tournament MVP after scoring 26.4 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists James is L.A.'s top scorer at 25.2 per game, with Davis right behind at 24.3.

Davis pulls down 12.4 rebounds per contest, the most in the NBA, and James averages 7.3 assists (10th). D'Angelo Russell averages 6.3 assists, and he and Austin Reaves combine for 30.6 points per game. The Celtics' defensive weakness is holding down the perimeter, as they rank 16th in opponent 3-point percentage (37.1). See which team to pick here.

How to make Celtics vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 227 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 101-52 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.