Lakers vs. Clippers: NBA season opener live stream, watch online, TV channel, odds, prediction, pick

After a long offseason, meaningful NBA games will finally be played again, and on the opening night of the 2019-20 season we get treated to the Lakers and Clippers battling for supremacy in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The Lakers may have gotten their guy in Anthony Davis after trading what felt like their entire roster, but the Clippers undoubtedly won the offseason, signing Kawhi Leonard and trading for Paul George.

After an offseason of significant player movement, the Lakers and Clippers are two of a handful of teams around the league with championship aspirations. A season ago, the Lakers were toiling away at the bottom of the Western Conference, still filling the news cycle with front-office drama that eventually culminated in the odd departure of Magic Johnson as the President of Basketball Operations. LeBron James' season was cut short after a groin injury kept him sidelined for 24 games, ending any hopes of the Lakers making the playoffs.

The Clippers, on the other hand, were one of the most exciting teams to watch last year with rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley playing hard-nosed basketball. They outplayed their projected win total, and took the Warriors to six games in the first round of the playoffs. In the trade that landed Paul George, the Clippers gave up Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari, but kept the focal point of their core intact, creating what should be one of the best defensive teams in the league.

There's a lot of star power in this contest for the first night of the NBA season. Let's break down what to expect from both sides, as well as some predictions.

Storylines

Clippers: Paul George is expected to miss at least the first 10 games of the season, which means we won't know what the Clippers will truly be until he returns. Still, having Kawhi Leonard fully healthy as well as a projected starting lineup featuring Patrick Beverley and Landry Shamet in the backcourt and Montrezl Harrell at center against the Lakers in the first game of the season is still a tough lineup. It'll be interesting to see who Doc Rivers throws out there to guard Anthony Davis, with Leonard's duty likely being guarding LeBron. Without George in the starting lineup, maybe Rivers moves Harrell to the power forward spot, and starts Ivica Zubac purely for his size down in the post. Though technically a home game for the Clippers in the shared Staples Center, the crowd will likely be filled with more purple and gold than red, white and blue.

Lakers: There's going to be a lot of pressure on the Lakers to get a win against a Clippers team who is missing one-half of its dynamic star duo. LeBron James and Anthony Davis looked dominant in the preseason, but the big question for them is how the rest of the roster performs. Without a surefire third option, the Lakers will rely heavily on Danny Green and Avery Bradley to provide consistent production. A lot of eyes will be on Dwight Howard's return in a Lakers uniform, with the former All-Star splitting time at center with JaVale McGee. If Howard can summon the production and energy from his Orlando days, he could prove to be a quality pickup for the Lakers.

Game prediction, picks

Despite George's absence, this game should be a close one. The Clippers defense will keep this a tight contest, and having Lou Williams come off the bench will lighten some of the offensive load off Leonard. The key to this game is containing Davis. If the Clippers can contain Davis in the paint with a duo of Harrell and Zubac, they'll stay in this contest. If not, the Lakers could bust open the game and put the rest of the league on notice that they're back.

The over/under for the game is 225.5, which seems pretty on par for both teams. Neither team features a lights-out shooter from deep, and the Lakers will likely try to feed it to Davis for most of the game. This might be a close contest, but not having George out there is the difference maker. The Clippers will provide an entertaining game for the opening night of the season, but ultimately the Lakers come out on top. Pick: Lakers (-3)