Lakers vs. Clippers odds, line: 2019 Christmas Day NBA picks, predictions from proven model on 20-8 run

Christmas Day marks one of the headline slates of the 2019-20 NBA season and Los Angeles is the center of the action. The L.A. Clippers take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the headline matchup of the day, with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and company aiming to make a statement on a big stage. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at Staples Center.

Sportsbooks list the Clippers as one-point favorites, up slightly from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Clippers odds. Before making any Clippers vs. Lakers picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 9 on a blistering 20-8 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Clippers on the 2019 Christmas Day NBA schedule. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Clippers vs. Lakers:

Clippers vs. Lakers spread: Clippers -1

Clippers vs. Lakers over-under: 223.5 points

Clippers vs. Lakers money line: Clippers -119, Lakers -101

LAC: L.A. is 6-3 against the spread in the last nine games

LAL: Los Angeles is 10-4 at Staples Center this season

Why the Clippers can cover

The model knows that the Clippers are potent on both sides of the ball, giving Doc Rivers and company plenty of optimism in this game. L.A. is a sparkling 18-5 when Leonard suits up this season and, considering the team's centerpiece will be on the floor, that is a strong place to begin. The Clippers are one of only a small handful of NBA teams that can boast top-seven units on both offense and defense.

It will be a tall task to slow down an elite-level offense from the Lakers but, if any team has the defensive capability to do so, it is the Clippers. The Clippers' combination of length and athleticism is hard for any team to match, and they also do the little things to generate efficient offense. The Clippers take care of the ball at a top-five rate and crash the offensive boards effectively, allowing their scorers freedom to produce.

Why the Lakers can cover

The model also has considered that the Lakers are playing at an extremely high level. Los Angeles is fighting injuries to both LeBron James (thoracic muscle) and Anthony Davis (knee) but, if both stars play, the Lakers could be getting extra value against the number. Frank Vogel's team has lost three straight games but only one of those losses featured a full complement of options and, when the Lakers are healthy, they have been dynamic.

They should also be able to capitalize on turnovers, with the Lakers ranking near the top of the league at generating turnovers and the Clippers as one of the ten worst teams in the NBA at giving the ball away. If that leads to fast-break opportunities for the Lakers, it could be pivotal.

How to make Lakers vs. Clippers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Clippers vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Lakers spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.