Lakers vs. Clippers odds, line: 2019 NBA Opening Night picks, predictions from advanced computer model

Teams looking to challenge for Western Conference supremacy meet on NBA Opening Night 2019 when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers, who finished 10th in the conference at 37-45, were 15-26 on the road last year. The Clippers, who placed eighth in the West at 48-34, were 26-15 at home a season ago. Tuesday's tip is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from the Staples Center, and the Clippers have won seven of their last 10 home games against the Lakers. The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Clippers odds, while the over-under is 226.5. Before making any Clippers vs. Lakers picks of your own, you need to see the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Lakers, who have won the last three meetings when the Clippers were the home team, lead the all-time series 148-72. Frank Vogel takes over as Lakers coach. He is 304-291 during the regular season and 31-30 in the playoffs in eight seasons as coach of the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.

The Lakers will feature a healthy LeBron James, a four-time NBA MVP. In 55 games last season, he averaged 27.4 points per game and 8.5 rebounds. In two games against the Clippers in 2018-19, James averaged 25.5 points, 7.5 assists and 11 rebounds. They also made one of the biggest splashes in the 2019 NBA offseason by landing elite power forward Anthony Davis via trade from the Pelicans, giving them one of the best 1-2 punches in the league.

But just because James now has the help he's been looking for doesn't mean they will cover the Lakers vs. Clippers spread on Tuesday.

That's because the Clippers have added plenty of firepower over the offseason and feature a potent lineup as well. Although forward Paul George (shoulder) is out, the Clippers got a massive offseason boost by adding forward Kawhi Leonard, who helped lead the Toronto Raptors to the NBA championship and averaged 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last year.

The Clippers, who split four games with the Lakers last season, have had their number for the past several years, winning eight of the past 12 meetings and 23 of the last 28. The Clippers have made 14 playoff appearances through the years, including last year when they lost 4-2 in the first round to the Golden State Warriors.

