Lakers vs. Clippers odds, line: 2019 NBA Opening Night picks, predictions from top computer model

Two teams that have significantly reshaped their rosters during the offseason start the regular season on Tuesday when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Los Angeles Lakers. The Clippers (48-34 in 2018-19) added a pair of former all-stars in forwards Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, while the Lakers (37-45) added six-time all-star forward Anthony Davis. Tuesday's game tips at 10:30 p.m. ET from Staples Center. The Lakers have had six straight losing seasons, while the Clippers have had eight consecutive winning seasons. The Lakers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Clippers odds after opening as one-point underdogs, while the over-under for total points scored is 224.5. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before entering any Clippers vs. Lakers picks of your own.

The model knows the Lakers have been one of the NBA's most successful franchises, having made 60 playoff appearances in their 71 seasons. They have won 16 championships, 31 conference titles and 23 division crowns. Twenty-six Hall of Famers have played for the Lakers through the years, while four have coached the team. They still hold the record for most wins in a row (33) set during the 1971-72 season.

The Lakers will be looking for major production from Davis, who played his first seven seasons in New Orleans. Davis, who averaged 25.9 points and 12 rebounds per game last season, averaged 34.3 points and 14 rebounds in three games against the Clippers. Also expected to provide offense is center Dwight Howard, who has averaged 17.4 points and 12.6 rebounds in his 15 seasons in the league.

That's because the Clippers have added plenty of firepower over the offseason and feature a potent lineup as well. Although forward Paul George (shoulder) is out, the Clippers got a massive offseason boost by adding forward Kawhi Leonard, who helped lead the Toronto Raptors to the NBA championship and averaged 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last year.

The Clippers, who split four games with the Lakers last season, have had their number for the past several years, winning eight of the past 12 meetings and 23 of the last 28. The Clippers have made 14 playoff appearances through the years, including last year when they lost 4-2 in the first round to the Golden State Warriors.

