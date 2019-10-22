Lakers vs. Clippers odds, line: 2019 NBA Opening Night picks, predictions from top-rated computer model

The Los Angeles Clippers will look to continue their winning ways under seventh-year head coach Doc Rivers when they open up their regular season on Tuesday at home against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Clippers (48-34 last season) are looking for their ninth straight winning season and 15th playoff appearance, while the Lakers (37-45) look to snap a six-year playoff drought. Tip-off on NBA Opening Night 2019 is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers' last winning season was in 2012-13, when they went 45-37 and placed third in the Pacific Division, losing in the first round of the playoffs. Nevertheless, the Lakers are three-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Clippers odds, a four-point swing after the line opened at +1, while the over-under for total points scored is 224. Before making any Clippers vs. Lakers picks or NBA predictions for Opening Night, you need to hear what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Lakers have been one of the NBA's most successful franchises, having made 60 playoff appearances in their 71 seasons. They have won 16 championships, 31 conference titles and 23 division crowns. Twenty-six Hall of Famers have played for the Lakers through the years, while four have coached the team. They still hold the record for most wins in a row (33) set during the 1971-72 season.

The Lakers will be looking for major production from Davis, who played his first seven seasons in New Orleans. Davis, who averaged 25.9 points and 12 rebounds per game last season, averaged 34.3 points and 14 rebounds in three games against the Clippers. Also expected to provide offense is center Dwight Howard, who has averaged 17.4 points and 12.6 rebounds in his 15 seasons in the league.

But just because James now has the help he's been looking for doesn't mean they will cover the Lakers vs. Clippers spread on Tuesday.

The Clippers have had plenty of success under Rivers, compiling a 327-211 record in his seven seasons with the team. Statistically, the Clippers will look to build on last year's numbers, which saw them finish second in three-point shooting (.388), fifth in scoring (115.1 points per game) and seventh in field goal percentage (.471) and free throw percentage (.792).

While forward Paul George gets healthy, the Clippers will look to complement small forward Kawhi Leonard with three holdovers from last season: guard Lou Williams, center Montrezl Harrell and point guard Landry Shamet. Williams averaged 20 points and three rebounds a year ago, while Harrell averaged 16.6 points and Shamet was at 8.3.

