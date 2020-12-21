The Los Angeles Lakers will officially begin their title defense on Tuesday evening in the second game during 2020 NBA Opening Night. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers will take on Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the L.A. Clippers to open their 2020-21 seasons, with the Lakers operating as the home team. The Lakers claimed the 2020 title in the Orlando bubble, triumphing over the Miami Heat. The Clippers gave up a 3-1 lead in a playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Staples Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Lakers as three-point favorites, up from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Clippers odds. Before finalizing any Clippers vs. Lakers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Last year, it went a stunning 61-33 on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Clippers. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Clippers vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Clippers spread: Lakers -3

Lakers vs. Clippers over-under: 223.5 points

Lakers vs. Clippers money line: Lakers -150, Clippers +130

LAL: The Lakers are 8-7 against the spread in the last 15 games

LAC: The Clippers are 4-5 against the spread in the last nine games

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Lakers -3 Bet Now

Why the Lakers can cover

While offense garners the headlines, the Lakers were tremendous on the defensive end last season. Los Angeles ranked in the top three of the NBA in both points per possession allowed (less than 1.07) and turnover rate (15.8 percent), with strong metrics across the board. That was even more impressive in the playoffs, as they clamped down on strong competition.

The Lakers are also very potent on offense, headlined by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and they project to be improved on that end with Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell now on board. Los Angeles was a top-six team in both shooting efficiency and offensive rebounding last season, with an uptick to an elite overall level within the playoff crucible.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers were an elite offensive team last season, scoring more than 1.14 points per possession and ranking second in overall efficiency. That effectiveness was keyed by the No. 1 free throw percentage late in the NBA season, and the Lakers are below-average in allowing opponents to generate free throw attempts. In addition, the Clippers are very good at taking care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 14.1 percent of possessions, and they are a good offensive rebounding team, snagging 26.7 percent of available rebounds after a missed shot.

Defensively, L.A.was also a top-five unit last season, with a top-three mark last season in shooting efficiency allowed. There is also some low-hanging fruit in turnover creation, with the Lakers turning the ball over on 15.0 percent of possessions last season, a bottom-10 mark in the NBA.

How to make Lakers vs. Clippers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis projected to fall short of their season-long scoring averages from last season. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Clippers vs. Lakers spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.