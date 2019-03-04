Lakers vs. Clippers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 46-32 roll

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in a pivotal battle in the Western Conference playoff race. Tipoff from the Staples Center is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers (30-33) are clinging to fading postseason hopes and are 3.5 games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Their prospects took a serious blow with a 118-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Clippers (36-27) currently hold the No. 7 seed, a half-game ahead of the Spurs. The Clippers have won five of seven and are coming off a 128-107 home win over the New York Knicks. The Lakers are four-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 235.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Clippers odds. Before you lock in any Lakers vs. Clippers picks of your own, check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model knows the Lakers are in desperation mode as they scramble to make up ground in a hurry and grab a postseason berth. Their matchup Monday marks the first of a three-game homestand before they head out on a five-game road trip. Los Angeles put together a solid performance in a 125-119 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, but has been unable to build on it. The Lakers collapsed late in the fourth quarter of a 131-120 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday before handing the woeful Suns their 13th win of the season Saturday.

The Lakers have won 10 games this season in which they trailed by 10 or more points. They trailed by 19 on Saturday before cutting the deficit to five, but missed free throws and other squandered opportunities allowed Phoenix to seal the win. LeBron James had 27 points and 16 rebounds, while Brandon Ingram had 25 points and six boards.

But just because James and Co. should be at maximum motivation doesn't mean they will cover the Lakers vs. Clippers spread on Monday.

Perhaps with an eye toward the future, the Clippers restructured their lineup with a series of trade-deadline deals. But their new nucleus has generated some of their best basketball of the season since the All-Star break.

They drilled 19 3-pointers while shooting 49 percent from the field in the win over the Knicks. They also won the rebounding battle 63-52 and held New York to 39.8 percent shooting. Six Clippers hit double-figures in scoring, led by Landry Shamet with 21 points on seven 3-pointers. Danilo Gallinari had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

