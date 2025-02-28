The Los Angeles Lakers (36-21) host the Los Angeles Clippers (32-26) in a battle of L.A. on Friday evening. The Clippers snapped their three-game losing streak on Wednesday, defeating the Chicago Bulls 122-117. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is on a four-game winning streak. Last night, the Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-102. Norman Powell (knee) is questionable for the Clippers. The Lakers, entering the second game of a back-to-back, will release their injury report on Friday afternoon.

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is at 10 p.m. ET. This will be the third contest between these teams this season, and Lakers beat the Clippers 122-97 on Feb. 4. The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Lakers odds. The over/under for total points scored is 220.

Clippers vs. Lakers spread: Clippers -4.5

Clippers vs. Lakers over/under: 220 points

Clippers vs. Lakers money line: Clippers -177, Lakers +149

LAC: The Clippers are 32-26 against the spread this season

LAL: The Lakers are 31-25-1 against the spread this season

Why the Lakers can cover

Guard Austin Reaves is a crafty ball-handler and playmaker for Los Angeles. Reaves puts up 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He's totaled at least 20 points in four straight games. In the Dec. 22 win over the Denver Nuggets, the 26-year-old had 23 points and seven assists.

Guard Luka Doncic is an offensive mastermind due to his scoring and playmaking. This season, he averages 26.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game. In the win over the Mavs on Tuesday, Doncic posted 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists. This was his first triple as a member of the Lakers. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Clippers can cover

Guard James Harden still has elite court vision with the ball handles to create space out on the perimeter. Harden is sixth in the NBA in assists (8.5) with 21.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. In the win over the Bulls, the 35-year-old finished with 30 points and six assists.

Center Ivica Zubac gives the Clippers a big man who has a soft touch around the rim. The 27-year-old is fourth in the league in rebounds (12.5) and sixth in field-goal percentage (61.3%) with 15.3 points per game. He has logged 36 double-doubles this season. On Feb. 24 versus the Pistons, Zubac had 13 points and 15 boards. See which team to back at SportsLine.

