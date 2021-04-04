The NBA takes center stage on Sunday afternoon with a high-profile nationally televised matchup between two Western Conference contenders. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers square off in a bitter rivalry, with intrigue on both sides. The Clippers won the first meeting between the two teams on the opening night of the 2020-21 season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis remain sidelined for the Lakers.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET at the STAPLES Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Clippers as 11-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212 in the latest Lakers vs. Clippers odds. Before you make any Clippers vs. Lakers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $8,800 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up more than $800 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 15 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Clippers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Clippers vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -11

Lakers vs. Clippers over-under: 212 points

Lakers vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -600, Lakers +450

LAL: The Lakers are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

LAC: The Clippers are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Lakers can cover



The Lakers continue to lead the NBA in defensive rating, giving up only 105.6 points per 100 possessions for the season. That comes with top-five metrics in shooting efficiency allowed and defensive rebounding, with the No. 6 mark in the NBA in second-chance points allowed (11.7 per game). The Lakers are also very good at preventing free throws (seventh in the NBA), and they are a top-five shot-blocking team with 5.5 rejections per game.

On the offensive end, Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell are both averaging more than 18 points per game in the last 10 contests. The Lakers are also a top-eight team in both two-point shooting (54.8 percent) and free throw creation rate. The Clippers struggle to force turnovers, generating a giveaway on only 13.2 percent of defensive possessions. The Lakers could also swing the possession battle in their favor with second-chance opportunities, grabbing 26.7 percent of their own offensive rebounds for the season.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are one of the best offensive teams in the NBA and that is evident from several metrics. They rank second in the league in offensive efficiency, scoring 116.9 points per 100 possessions, and the Clippers attack opposing defenses in myriad ways. The Clippers lead the NBA in both 3-point shooting (41.4 percent) and free throw shooting (83.9 percent), helping to post the second-best true shooting percentage (59.9 percent) in the league. Tyronn Lue's team is also a top-five group in both turnover rate (13.1 percent) and turnovers per game (12.9), swinging the math in their favor.

On the defensive end, the Clippers are above-average overall, and they are a top-six team in both assists allowed (23.0 per game) and second-chance points allowed (11.7 per game). They are also a top-10 group when it comes to free throw prevention, and the Lakers have struggled to score efficiently without James and Davis.

How to make Clippers vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 210 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that on a roll on NBA picks.