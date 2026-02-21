The Los Angeles Clippers look to win the season series with the Los Angeles Lakers when they meet in a key NBA Pacific Division matchup on Friday night. The Clippers defeated the Denver Nuggets 115-114 on Thursday, while the Lakers are coming off a 124-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 12. The Clippers (27-28), who have won two in a row, are 13-17 on the road this season. The Lakers (33-21), who have won six of 10, are 15-10 on their home court.

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Lakers are 8-point favorites in the latest Clippers vs. Lakers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 226.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Clippers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model exited the NBA All-Star break on a sizzling 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Clippers vs. Lakers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -7.5 at DraftKings Clippers vs. Lakers over/under: 226.5 points Clippers vs. Lakers money line: Lakers -312, Clippers +249 Clippers vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine Clippers vs. Lakers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Lakers vs. Clippers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Clippers vs. Lakers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (226.5). The Over has hit in five of the last nine Clippers games, and in two of the last three Lakers games. The Clippers and Lakers are both 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Clippers are 4-0 ATS in their last four.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard to score 28.1 points on average and be one of four Clippers players to score 10.9 or more points. The Lakers' Luka Doncic, meanwhile, is projected to have 30.1 points as five Lakers players score 11 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 235 points.

How to make Clippers vs. Lakers picks

The model has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's full NBA picks.

So who wins Lakers vs. Clippers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Lakers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.