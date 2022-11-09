The Los Angeles Lakers (2-8) and the Los Angeles Clippers (6-5) square off in a battle of LA on Wednesday night. The Lakers have slumped immensely to start the year and are currently on a three-game losing streak. Los Angeles lost to the Utah Jazz 139-116 in its last outing. On the other side, the Clippers have won four of their last five games. On Monday, the Clippers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 119-117.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Clippers as a 3-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Clippers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 219.5. Before making any Clippers vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 97-66 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Clippers and locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Clippers vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -3

Lakers vs. Clippers over/under: 219.5 points

Lakers vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -165, Lakers +140

LAL: The Over is 4-1 in the Lakers' last 5 overall

LAC: The Clippers are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 Wednesday games

Lakers vs. Clippers picks: See picks here



Why the Clippers can cover



Forward Paul George is a legit two-way force in the frontcourt. George has excellent footwork and hands that allows him to be a menace on the defensive end. The seven-time All-Star rebounds the ball well and constantly displays his versatile offensive game. He's averaging a team-high 25 points with 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. On Nov. 6, he racked up 34 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Forward Marcus Morris Sr. is a talented wing. Morris Sr. can score in a variety of ways, including a solid back-to-the-basket game. The Kansas product is able to finish through contact with both hands. He's second on the team in scoring (15.3) with 5.8 rebounds. He's also shooting 36% from beyond the arc.

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward Anthony Davis impacts the game in multiple different ways. Davis is fearless in the paint with the wingspan and instincts to be a legitimate rim-protector. The eight-time All-Star can hit from mid-range with ease and win in the post. Davis is averaging 23.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and two blocks per game. On Oct. 30, he recorded 23 points and 15 boards.

Forward LeBron James is a freight train when he's in attack mode. James fights through contact consistently and has amazing finishing skills. The 18-time All-Star is an outstanding passer and floor general. He's averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per contest. On Nov. 6, he amassed 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

How to make Clippers vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 227 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.