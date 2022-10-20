The Los Angeles Clippers (0-0) and the Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) clash a battle of LA on Thursday night. This star-studded matchup features LeBron James and Anthony Davis for the Lakers. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard returns to the floor after missing the entire 2021-2022 campaign with a knee injury. He joins Paul George on the floor for the Clippers. On Tuesday, the Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors 123-109 in the season opener.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Clippers as 5.5-point favorites in the latest Clippers vs. Lakers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 225.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model went a stunning 88-60 on all top-rated NBA picks last season, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Clippers and locked in its NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Clippers vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -5.5

Lakers vs. Clippers over/under: 225.5 points

Lakers vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -225, Lakers +185

LAC: Clippers are 10-1 ATS in the last 11 meetings in Los Angeles

LAL: Over is 4-0 in Lakers' last four Thursday games

Lakers vs. Clippers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Lakers can cover



James is still one of the best players in the league at 37. James is an all-around impact player for Los Angeles. The 18-time All-Star selection knows how to find the open man and deliver a perfect pass. James has an impeccable offensive game plan that involves a masterful post-game with a smooth jumper. In the season opener, he logged a team-high 31 points with 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Davis is a dominant two-way presence for Los Angeles. Davis shows a real ability to consistently block and alter shots in the paint due to his quickness and length. The Kentucky product is an effective scorer from mid-range and down low. On Tuesday, he finished with 27 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Why the Clippers can cover

George is an extremely athletic two-way player in the frontcourt for the Clippers. George has been an elite scorer with the ability to get a bucket at all three levels. The seven-time All-Star uses his exceptional length and foot quickness to defend opposing players at a high rate. During the 2021-22 campaign, George averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Leonard returns to the floor after missing the entire 2021-22 season. Leonard has been a dominant force on both ends of the floor. The five-time All-Star selection owns an amazing wingspan and massive hands to lock down any player lined up against him. Leonard has become a terrific shooter with an exceptional offensive plan to score. The two-time NBA champ will provide his teammates with a massive boost by stepping onto the floor.

How to make Clippers vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 221 total points. It also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.