Who's Playing

Memphis @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Memphis 2-0; Los Angeles 0-2

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies haven't won a contest against the Los Angeles Lakers since Feb. 29 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Grizzlies might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against Los Angeles at 9:30 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at Staples Center.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Memphis beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 this past Saturday. Memphis' center Steven Adams was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 17 points and five assists along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lakers came up short against the Phoenix Suns this past Friday, falling 115-105. Los Angeles was down 94-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Anthony Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 22 points and 14 boards.

Memphis is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those brave souls putting their money on Los Angeles against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 0-2 record ATS can't hold a candle to Memphis' 2-0.

Memphis' win lifted them to 2-0 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if the Grizzlies can repeat their recent success or if the Lakers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.00

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Memphis.