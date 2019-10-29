Lakers vs. Grizzlies: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

L.A. Lakers (home) vs. Memphis (away)

Current Records: L.A. Lakers 2-1; Memphis 1-2

Last Season Records: L.A. Lakers 37-45; Memphis 33-49

What to Know

The L.A. Lakers will square off against Memphis at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Staples Center. These two teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

The L.A. Lakers strolled past Charlotte with points to spare on Sunday, taking the match 120-101. L.A. Lakers PF Anthony Davis looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and 14 rebounds along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Memphis ultimately got the result they were hoping for. They escaped with the win by the margin of a single free throw, 134-133. Yes, you read that score correctly.

The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Lakers to 2-1 and Memphis to 1-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The L.A. Lakers rank first in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with eight on average. Memphis is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 7.67 blocked shots per game on average, good for second best in the league. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBAt

Odds

The Lakers are a big 12-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Memphis have won eight out of their last 14 games against L.A. Lakers.