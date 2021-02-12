Who's Playing

Memphis @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Memphis 10-10; Los Angeles 20-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Memphis Grizzlies will be on the road. They will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Staples Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Memphis didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets at home on Wednesday as they won 130-114. Small forward Kyle Anderson was the offensive standout of the game for the Grizzlies, shooting 6-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 27 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Los Angeles ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 114-113 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 37-23 deficit. The Lakers got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was small forward LeBron James out in front picking up 25 points and seven assists in addition to six boards.

Memphis is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-3 ATS in away games but only 10-9-1 all in all.

Memphis is now 10-10 while Los Angeles sits at 20-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Grizzlies enter the matchup with 9.8 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, the Lakers have allowed their opponents an average of 8.3 steals per game, the fifth most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Memphis.