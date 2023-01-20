Who's Playing

Memphis @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Memphis 31-13; Los Angeles 20-25

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't won a game against the Memphis Grizzlies since Oct. 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Los Angeles has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Memphis at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 20 at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.02 points per contest.

Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 116-111 to the Sacramento Kings. Despite the loss, Los Angeles got a solid performance out of small forward LeBron James, who had 32 points and nine assists along with eight boards. The matchup made it LBJ's third in a row with at least 32 points.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Memphis proved too difficult a challenge. The Grizzlies escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 115-114. Shooting guard Desmond Bane and point guard Ja Morant were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and the latter had 24 points and eight assists.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 7-16-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Memphis' victory lifted them to 31-13 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 20-25. We'll see if the Grizzlies can repeat their recent success or if Los Angeles bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Memphis.