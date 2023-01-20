Who's Playing
Memphis @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Memphis 31-13; Los Angeles 20-25
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't won a game against the Memphis Grizzlies since Oct. 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Los Angeles has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Memphis at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 20 at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.02 points per contest.
Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 116-111 to the Sacramento Kings. Despite the loss, Los Angeles got a solid performance out of small forward LeBron James, who had 32 points and nine assists along with eight boards. The matchup made it LBJ's third in a row with at least 32 points.
Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Memphis proved too difficult a challenge. The Grizzlies escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 115-114. Shooting guard Desmond Bane and point guard Ja Morant were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and the latter had 24 points and eight assists.
The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 7-16-2 ATS when expected to lose.
Memphis' victory lifted them to 31-13 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 20-25. We'll see if the Grizzlies can repeat their recent success or if Los Angeles bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Memphis.
- Jan 09, 2022 - Memphis 127 vs. Los Angeles 119
- Dec 29, 2021 - Memphis 104 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Dec 09, 2021 - Memphis 108 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Oct 24, 2021 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Memphis 118
- Feb 12, 2021 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Memphis 105
- Jan 05, 2021 - Los Angeles 94 vs. Memphis 92
- Jan 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 29, 2020 - Memphis 105 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Feb 21, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Memphis 105
- Nov 23, 2019 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Memphis 108
- Oct 29, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Memphis 91
- Feb 25, 2019 - Memphis 110 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Dec 23, 2018 - Memphis 107 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Dec 08, 2018 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Memphis 88
- Mar 24, 2018 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Memphis 93
- Jan 15, 2018 - Memphis 123 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Dec 27, 2017 - Memphis 109 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Nov 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Memphis 102
- Apr 02, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Memphis 103
- Jan 03, 2017 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Memphis 102
- Dec 03, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Mar 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Memphis 100
- Feb 26, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Feb 24, 2016 - Memphis 128 vs. Los Angeles 119
- Dec 27, 2015 - Memphis 112 vs. Los Angeles 96