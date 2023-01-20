The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are 20-25 overall and 11-11 at home, while Memphis is 31-13 overall and 11-10 on the road. This will be the first meeting of the season for these two teams, but the Grizzlies won three of four last season and they split those four head-to-head matchups against the spread.

The Grizzlies have been the more profitable team against the spread this season, with a 22-19-3 mark against the number while the Lakers are 20-23-2. Memphis is favored by 7 points in the latest Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 243.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model enters Week 14 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 45-20 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Grizzlies spread: Lakers +7

Lakers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 243.5 points

Lakers vs. Grizzlies money line: Los Angeles +228, Memphis -285

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as it fell 116-111 to the Sacramento Kings. Small forward LeBron James put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 32 points and nine assists along with eight rebounds. However, he is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with an ankle injury. Anthony Davis (foot) remains out for LA while Lonnie Walker IV (knee) and Austin Reaves (hamstring) are also listed as out.

James is 38 now but he's still one of the league's most productive players. He's averaging 29.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game, but the Lakers are still 13th in the Western Conference because they don't shoot the ball well and they don't create second-chance opportunities for themselves. Los Angeles ranks 27th in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage (33.7) and 26th in offensive rebounding percentage (21.3).

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Grizzlies proved too difficult a challenge. Memphis escaped with a 115-114 win off a tip-in by Steven Adams with seconds remaining. The Grizzlies' success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Desmond Bane, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 25 points and point guard Ja Morant, who had 24 points and eight assists.

The Grizzlies enter Friday on an 11-game winning streak and Bane has been a major catalyst since he returned to the lineup. In the six games since he was last held out while recovering from a lengthy absence, Bane is averaging 22.5 points per game and shooting a staggering 60.0% from the 3-point line.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Lakers picks

