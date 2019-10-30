Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Oct. 29 predictions from advanced simulation

After missing the playoffs for six straight seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to break that trend this year. LeBron James and company host the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA Western Conference contest on Tuesday night. The Grizzlies (1-2) were 12-29 on the road a year ago, while the Lakers (2-1) were 22-19 on their home court. Tuesday's game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET from Los Angeles' Staples Center. Memphis is averaging 112.3 points per game, while allowing 121. Los Angeles is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds, off a half-point from where the spread opened, while the over-under for total points scored is 217.5, down two. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before entering any Grizzlies vs. Lakers picks or NBA predictions for Tuesday and beyond.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. The model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated against the spread and money line picks alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280.

Now, the model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Lakers 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The model knows the Lakers, who lead the all-time series against the Grizzlies, 54-34, are 1-1 in the conference so far this season and averaging 105.7 points per game while allowing just 99.7. That's the sixth-best defensive mark in the league. Also powering the defense is center Dwight Howard, who is eighth in the NBA, averaging 2.3 blocks per game.

Offensively, the Lakers are led by forward Anthony Davis, who is averaging 25 points and 10 rebounds per game so far this year. Davis had a team-high 29 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's victory over the Charlotte Hornets. For his career, he is averaging 21.2 points and 11.3 rebounds in 24 games against the Grizzlies.

But just because Los Angeles has started the season fast does not guarantee it will cover the Lakers vs. Grizzlies spread on Tuesday night.

That's because Memphis has had its way with Los Angeles over the past several seasons. The Grizzlies have won four of the last seven games in the series and seven of the past 10 at the Staples Center.

Powering the Grizzlies' offense is rookie guard Ja Morant, who poured in 30 points and dished out nine assists in a 134-133 overtime victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Morant (ankle) is probable against the Lakers, and is averaging 18 points and six assists per game. He is hitting 51.2 percent of his field goals and is 50 percent from three-point range.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread can you bank on nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Grizzlies vs. Lakers spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its NBA picks last season, and find out.