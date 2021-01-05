The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a nationally televised matchup on Tuesday evening. The same two teams battled on Sunday, with the Lakers prevailing on the road in Memphis. That victory improved Los Angeles to 5-2 this season, while Memphis is just 2-4 overall. The Grizzlies also remain short-handed, with Ja Morant (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Justise Winslow (hip) headlining projected injury absences.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET in Memphis. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Lakers as nine-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218 in the latest Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies spread: Lakers -9

Lakers vs. Grizzlies over-under: 218 points

Lakers vs. Grizzlies money line: Lakers -475, Grizzlies +380

LAL: The Lakers are 4-2 against the spread in non-division games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 2-4 against the spread this season

Why the Lakers can cover



The Lakers were an elite defensive team last season, and that has carried over to 2020-21. Los Angeles is allowing only 1.06 points per possession, with top-eight marks in shooting efficiency allowed, defensive rebounding and free throw rate allowed. Without Morant, the Grizzlies have been a bottom-tier offense, scoring only 105.5 points per 100 possessions, and Memphis is a bottom-five team in both shooting efficiency and free throw rate this season.

On the offensive side, the Lakers are No. 2 in the league in shooting efficiency and above-average on the offensive glass. Overall, Los Angeles has a sizable talent advantage on paper, and that is only made more stark by injury issues for Memphis.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The Grizzlies are short-handed, but they have a trio of available 15-point scorers in Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson and Jonas Valanciunas. Those three players provide scoring in different ways, and Valanciunas keys an offensive rebounding attack that rates in the top-10 on a per-possession basis, pulling down 27.9 percent of available rebounds.

Memphis is also above-average in ball security, committing a turnover on only 14.8 percent of possessions, and the Lakers struggle to produce turnovers at a rate of only 12.9 percent. Defensively, Memphis is a top-12 team in effective field goal percentage allowed (52.5 percent), and the Grizzlies could make life relatively difficult on the Lakers offense.

How to make Lakers vs. Grizzlies picks

