We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off. Los Angeles is 17-18 overall and 11-5 at home, while Memphis is 11-23 overall and 8-10 on the road. The Lakers defeated the Grizzlies, 134-107, at home in their first meeting of the season.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies spread: Lakers -4

Lakers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 227 points

Lakers vs. Grizzlies money line: Lakers: -181, Grizzlies: +150

MEM: The Grizzlies are 2-1 ATS in their last three games as the underdog by at least four points

LAL: The Lakers are 7-1 at home against the Grizzlies in their last eight meetings

What to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are 5-4 since the return of Ja Morant from a 25-game suspension to begin the season, including 5-3 in the eight contests the electrifying guard played in. Morant has shown little signs of rust, averaging 26.6 points on 47.7% shooting along with 8.3 assists. The 24-year-old had 28 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in a 116-111 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday. Morant has scored at least 40 points in two of his last five regular-season matchups against the Lakers and posted 39 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against L.A. in their final meeting of the regular-season last year.

The Grizzlies have the third-worst ATS record (13-21, 38.2%) in the NBA this season, but they've been significantly better against the number since the return of Morant. Memphis is 4-4 ATS with Morant in the lineup, including 3-1 ATS as the underdog. Desmond Bane (24.5 ppg) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (20.8 ppg) are both having career seasons and setting new career highs in scoring. Their production has maintained even with the return of Morant, and with Jackson totaling eight blocks over the last two games, he can challenge LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the paint. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Lakers

The Lakers have lost three straight games, and reports are coming out that there may be some issues inside the Los Angeles locker room. They've lost eight of their last 10 contests and are 1-3 in their last four home contests. The Lakers were held to just 96 points in a 110-96 loss to the Heat on Wednesday despite 29 points and 17 rebounds from Davis.

The Lakers defeated the Grizzlies in six games in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs last season. James averaged 22.2 points. 11.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists, with Davis averaging 20.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and 4.3 blocks during that series. Despite the Lakers' recent struggles, the duo of James and Davis have proven despite their ages, they can still carry the team to victories, as displayed during their run to winning the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. Davis (ankle) is probable and James (ankle) is questionable for Friday, while D'Angelo Russell (tailbone) is doubtful. See which team to pick here.

