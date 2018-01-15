Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds: NBA picks from expert who is 12-3 on Memphis games

The Los Angeles Lakers, winners of four straight, look to continue the streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies for the 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The Grizzlies are two-point favorites. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 204.5.

Hartstein knows Memphis (13-28) ranks No. 6 in the NBA in defense, but is the second-worst scoring team at just 98.6 points per game. There are signs that the bucket is getting bigger for the Grizzlies, however. They are averaging 105.7 points over their past nine contests (going 4-5 in that span) after scoring just 93.4 in their previous 19 (2-17).

The Lakers (14-27) won their fourth straight by beating the Mavericks 107-101 in overtime Saturday. But Lonzo Ball tweaked a knee and Brandon Ingram sprained an ankle in the victory; both are questionable for Monday.

