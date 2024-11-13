Teams looking to contend in the Western Conference clash when the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Memphis is coming off a 134-89 win at Portland on Sunday, while Los Angeles defeated Toronto 123-103 that same night. The Grizzlies (7-4), who have won three in a row and five of six, are 3-2 on the road this season. The Lakers (6-4), who have won two straight, are 5-0 on their home court. Memphis will be without shooting guard Desmond Bane (oblique) and point guard Ja Morant (hip) due to injuries.

Tip-off from Crypto.com Arena is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Lakers lead the all-time regular-season series 66-41, but the Grizzlies earned a 131-114 win last week in Memphis. Los Angeles is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 230.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies spread: Lakers -6.5

Lakers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 230.5 points

Lakers vs. Grizzlies money line: Lakers -278, Grizzlies +226

MEM: The Grizzlies have hit the money line in 20 of their last 42 road games (+20.60 units)

LAL: The Lakers have hit the Over in 44 of their last 75 games (+11.00 units)

Why the Lakers can cover

Small forward LeBron James continues to be the heartbeat of the Los Angeles offense. In 10 starts, he is averaging 23.2 points, 8.9 assists and 7.7 rebounds in 34.8 minutes. He is coming off back-to-back triple-doubles. In Sunday's win over the Toronto Raptors, he scored 19 points, dished out 16 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds. He added 21 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in Friday's 116-106 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Shooting guard Austin Reaves is one of five players averaging double-digit scoring. In 10 games, he is averaging 18.7 points, 5.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.3 minutes. Reaves is connecting on 48.5% of his field goals and 77.8% of his free throws. In Sunday's win over Toronto, he finished with a season-high 27 points and six assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is among Memphis' top offensive options. In nine games, all starts, he is averaging 21.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.2 blocks and one assist in 27.7 minutes. He has been red hot from the field, connecting on 55.4% of his field goals, including 40.9% from 3-point range, and 73.9% of his free throws. In a 128-104 win over Washington on Friday, he poured in 39 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Power forward Santi Aldama is one of eight players averaging 10 or more points. He has registered three double-doubles, including an 11-point and 12-rebound effort in the win over the Lakers last week. He scored a season-high 27 points in a 126-124 win over the Utah Jazz on Oct. 23. For the season, he is averaging 12.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 30.1 minutes. See which team to pick here.

