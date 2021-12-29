The Memphis Grizzlies will be trying to build on a huge victory when they host the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA Western Conference battle on Wednesday. The Grizzlies (21-14) beat the Phoenix Suns, who have the second-best record in the NBA, 114-113 on Monday night for a second straight win. They went on a recent 10-2 run to climb to fourth in the West, while the Lakers (16-18) have been floundering all season with injuries and inconsistency. Los Angeles will be playing a back-to-back after a 132-23 win against the Rockets on Tuesday night that snapped a five-game losing streak.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies spread: Memphis -5.5

Lakers vs. Grizzlies over-under: 225.5 points

Lakers vs. Grizzlies money line: Los Angeles +190, Memphis -230

LAL: The Lakers are 17-9 ATS with no rest since the start of the 2019 season.

MEM: Memphis is 19-21-1 ATS since 2019 with the rest disadvantage.

Why the Grizzlies can cover



Memphis held off the Suns on Monday, with Ja Morant getting the winning last-second bucket to give him 33 points. The star point guard missed almost a month with a knee injury, but the Grizzlies went on a huge run. Now he is back to join Desmond Bane in a dangerous offense. Morant scores 23.7 points per game, while Bane is averaging 17.2. Bane scored 32 on Monday, making 6-of-11 3-point tries, and he hits 42.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies are 21-14 against the spread overall, and they score 111.1 points per game (sixth in NBA), while the Lakers allow more than 112 (27th). Memphis also should have a big advantage on the boards, as it is second in the NBA in total rebounds (47.3) and leads in offensive boards (13). Steven Adams had 16 rebounds in Monday's win as the Grizzlies had a 50-35 advantage on the boards.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles is 5-4 against the spread with the rest disadvantage, and LeBron James always gives the Lakers a chance. He has scored at least 31 in five straight games and averages more than 27 and chips in almost seven rebounds and 6.5 assists. He and Russell Westbrook both had triple-doubles Tuesday as four L.A. players scored at least 24. Westbrook has been criticized for his defense but remains an offensive force. He had 24 points, 11 rebounds and 19 assists Tuesday.

James had a triple-double in the last meetings between the teams, scoring 20 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and adding 11 assists in a 108-95 loss three weeks ago. The Lakers, who are 6-8 ATS on the road and 12-22 ATS overall, beat Memphis 121-118 in their first meeting of the season in October. Carmelo Anthony scored 28 in that October victory, and he had 24 points Tuesday night in Houston.

